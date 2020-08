Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 13.38 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 18.63 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.51 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 193.57 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 204.56 crore for the same period year ago, it added.