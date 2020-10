The September quarter corporate earnings are expected to show some uptick but it would vary across sectors. The period witnessed some recovery in economic activities.

However, the banking and financial sector is expected to witness a quarter with asset quarter concerns amid extended payments standstill, loan restructuring, subdued loan growth, and stable margins.

"Despite an uptick in real economic activity and fresh disbursals, we expect banks to have registered slower YoY credit growth. Disclosures by select lenders and trends in non-food credit growth suggest this too," said Darpin Shah, deputy vice-president with HDFC Securities.

In Q2FY21, credit growth for the banks is expected to slow further to 7.3 percent YoY versus 8.2 percent in Q1FY21. Even as disbursals of new loans are likely to have seen a QoQ uptick, they are likely to have been much lower YoY.

Further, repayments are likely to have increased with the moratorium coming to an end in August. Non-food credit growth slowed to 6 percent YoY in August, the slowest rate of growth in the past three years. Similar trends were seen across sub-segments- industrial credit, service credit, and personal loans, according to a report by HDFC Securities Institutional Research.

The deposit growth during the quarter is likely to be around 14.7 percent YoY. Large private banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank along with SBI are expected to have seen strong deposit growth during the quarter.

Net interest margin (NIM) is expected to be stable to declining on account of the impact of the fall in MCLRs. The brokerage expects compression in NIM to continue over FY21E.

On the asset quality front, metrics will remain optically cushioned, as most accounts that have turned delinquent on exiting the moratorium would not have crossed ninety days past due.

Further, the Supreme Court has ordered lenders not to classify accounts as non-performing. However, this would be subject to judicial outcomes on the matter, and banks could voluntarily classify accounts as non-performing.

The brokerage house expects banks to see a sequential fall in non-tax provisions, although they are likely to be higher on a YoY basis as banks may want to insulate their balance sheets further. As GNPAs are unlikely to see a material increase, calculated coverage is set to rise for most players.

Going ahead, commentary around collection trends, early bucket delinquencies (SMA), and restructuring under the COVID-19 stress resolution framework would be eyed. Market participants will also watch regulatory or judicial developments regarding the levy of interest on loans under moratorium and classification of delinquent accounts as NPA.

Meanwhile, NBFCs and HFCs are expected to register a QoQ uptick in disbursals during the quarter. However, YoY AUM growth for these companies is likely to decelerate further, on account of an increase in repayments and lower disbursals.

Asset quality for most players may be optically stable. NIMs are expected to be stable to declining on account of higher liquidity maintained by them.

HDFC Securities Institutional Research picks are ICICI Bank with a TP of Rs 496, Axis Bank with a TP of Rs 619, and City Union Bank with a target of Rs 196. In the NBFC space, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd remains the brokerage’s top pick with a TP of Rs 289.