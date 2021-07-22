Asian Paints says worst of raw material inflation over; sees more pent-up demand

Shares of Asian Paints rallied to a 52 week high after the company reported an over two-fold increase in its consolidated profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday. Revenue and volumes met street estimates too. Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints discussed the performance.

Before the second wave of COVID struck, the first fortnight of April was extremely good for the company, he said.

“June was extremely good (too). Some resurgence of demand of May we saw in June which was the pent-up demand. We think more is left for the further quarters to see more pent-up demand coming,” Syngle stated.

The overall volume growth is more than 105 percent over the previous quarter and the value growth is about 94 percent. Over the last two years, the company's compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) has been close to 14 percent.

“The volume growth story has been there for quite a few quarters now. We have been consistent about double-digit volume growth which has been taking place. Therefore, I feel that going forward that story should be intact,” he said.

The company has raised prices to the tune of about 3-3.5 percent in Q1FY22.

“We didn’t want to do too much of a price increase because that would create an imbalance in the market and we were also waiting for some softening of prices to happen to that extent,” he shared.

