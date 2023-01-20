Asian Paints down 2% after Q3 earnings — management expects margins to improve

Asian Paints, one of India's leading paint manufacturers, has recently reported that its sales were impacted in the October and November period due to the extended monsoon and shorter festive season. Shares of Asian Paints corrected sharply post the earnings announcement.

However, the company's CEO, Amit Syngle remains optimistic about the company's future prospects. He expects the margin to improve going forward, and believes that backward integration will boost the margin by two percent. Additionally, the company is trying to improve its product mix in order to drive growth.

“There was an extended monsoon and a shorter Diwali had implications on the sale in October and November in a strong manner. But we bounced back in December with a strong double-digit volume growth, which has come in,” he said.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he stated that the rural sector saw a degradation in terms of using economical paint as opposed to luxury paint.

“There has been a little bit of a downgradation in the rural sector where people are going from premium and luxury to a little bit of an economic segment. That also had a little bit of an impact in terms of the product mix,” he mentioned.

Despite these efforts, the company saw a dip in its bath and kitchen segment during quarter three. The sanitary business also saw a slowdown during the same period. However, Syngle stated that there has been no change in the competitive pressure in the market.

Despite the challenges, Asian Paints has seen a market share gain of 3 percent in the last 3 years, which is a testament to the company's resilience and ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

The stock currently trades 2.57 percent lower at Rs 2,792.55. It was down 4.40 percent in the last week and down 9.40 percent in the past month.

