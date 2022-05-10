Asian Paints quarterly profit misses Street estimates despite decorative business surprise

Asian Paints' revenue for the January-March period exceeded Street estimates. The paint maker's stock extended intraday gains to rise more than four percent after the earnings announcement.

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 874 crore for the January-March period, missing Street estimates. The net profit was half a percentage higher than the paint maker's net profit of Rs 869.9 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Its revenue increased 18.7 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 7,893 crore for the three-month period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.5 percent year-on year to Rs 1,443 crore.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated Asian Paints' quarterly net profit at Rs 874 crore. Revenue, however, came in ahead of their estimates.

The company clocked a growth of eight percent in its decorative business volume. Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 had pegged the growth at 3-5 percent.

“It was yet another quarter of solid and strong double-digit value growth across all businesses, despite the prevailing uncertainty around COVID, macroeconomic challenges and heightened geopolitical tensions,” said Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints.

"We continued to improve our operating margins on a sequential basis which was a result of some calibrated price increases, driving the premium and luxury product growths, coupled with some strong work on driving operational efficiencies across businesses," he said.

The company's board approved a final dividend of Rs 15.5 per share.

Asian Paints built on the day's gains after the earnings announcement. The stock rose as much as 4.3 percent to Rs 3,137.9 apiece on BSE.

Abneesh Roy of Edelweiss Securities has a 'strong buy' call on Asian Paints. He expects the Asian Paints stock to perform well in the year ending March 2023.

"Once more clarity on commodities, I think in the second half, there is a possibility that Asian Paints could see good margin expansion. But irrespective of that, the pricing power is really good," he told CNBC-TV18.