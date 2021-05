Asian Paints will reports its Q4FY21 numbers on Wednesday (May 12). The fourth quarter is expected to be a strong one given the favourable base and sustained recovery seen.

Analysts and stock watchers will keenly await the management commentary on the near-term uncertainty and a watch on any sort of raw material inflation.

The street expects a 30 percent revenue growth, just upwards of Rs 6,000 crore and the EBITDA to jump by 52.50 percent. This is because of a low base.

A fair amount of gross margin compression is also expected. The net profit, also on a low base, is likely to jump by 87.50 percent.