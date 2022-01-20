Asian Paints Q3 earnings: Net profit down 18.5% at Rs 1,031 crore, misses Street estimates

Asian Paints Q3 results: Asian Paints' net profit declined 18.5 percent on year to Rs 1,031 crore, though revenue increased 25.6 percent to Rs 8,527 crore.

Asian Paints on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,031 crore for the December quarter, missing Street estimates. The net profit was down 18.5 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Asian Paints' revenue, however, increased 25.6 percent on year to Rs 8,527 crore, meeting analysts' expectations.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the paintmaker to report a net profit of Rs 1,140 crore over revenue of Rs 8,500 crore.

The company said the steep and unprecedented inflationary trend in raw material prices continued to impact its gross margins across businesses in Q3. Asian Paints said it took substantial price increases in November and December to mitigate the impact of this inflation impact.

Revenue from the paints segment grew 25.4 percent to Rs 8,319.4 crore and that from the home improvement unit increased 36.4 percent to Rs 209.3 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

“The domestic decorative business registered yet another strong double-digit growth performance, five quarters in a row on a strong base of the previous

year. The industrial coatings business also registered a robust double-digit revenue growth, especially in the protective coatings segment. However, the automotive coatings business was impacted by the challenges facing the automotive sector,” said Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints.

Volume in the domestic decorative market increased 18 percent, as against analysts' expectation of 16-18 percent.

The home improvement business continued its streak of healthy growth and registered another solid performance, with a steady expansion trajectory across the country. The international business registered a nine percent value growth and was impacted by sluggish market conditions in most of the units in the Middle East, and specific challenges like the civil unrest in Ethiopia and the forex crisis in Sri Lanka," he said.

Asian Paints reported Rs 1,542 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA), down 13.7 percent on a year-on-year basis. Its EBITDA margin was at 18.1 percent in the third quarter of the current financial year, as against 26.3 percent in the quarter ended September 2021.

Analysts had estimated Asian Paints' EBITDA at Rs 1,645 crore and EBITDA margin at 19.4 percent.

Asian Paints shares jumped as much as 2.6 percent after the earnings announcement. At 2:30 pm, the Asian Paints stock was flat at Rs 3,282.8 on BSE, having climbed to as high as Rs 3,365 earlier on Thursday.