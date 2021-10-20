Asian Paints Q2FY22 earnings preview: Street expects 26% revenue growth

CNBC-TV18 expects a revenue growth of 26 percent and EBITDA growth of 6.5 percent year on year (YoY).

Asian Paints is scheduled to report its Q2FY22 earnings on October 21.

CNBC-TV18 expects a revenue growth of 26 percent and EBITDA growth of 6.5 percent year on year (YoY).

Margins are expected to see sharp decline from 23.6 percent to 20 percent and as a result the net profit is likely to grow at 5 percent at around Rs 900 crore.

Mangalam Maloo reports that domestic decorative volume growth is one of the key numbers to watch out for and is likely to be between 30-35 percent.

Watch video for more.