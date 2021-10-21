Asian Paints Q2 Results: Net profit falls 29% to Rs 605 crore, misses Street estimates

Asian Paints on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 605.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, missing Street estimates. The net profit was down 29 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The paint maker posted revenue of Rs 7,096 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year, marking an increase of 32.6 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's profit at Rs 895 crore over revenue of Rs 6,750 crore for the July-September period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 904.4 crore for Asian Paints, the country's second-largest paint company. That was down 28.5 percent compared with the year-ago period. Its EBITDA margin was at 12.75 percent, as against 23.6 percent a year ago.

Analysts in the CNBC-TV18 poll had expected EBITDA of Rs 1,350 crore and the EBITDA margin of 20 percent.

Asian Paints' domestic decorative volume grew 34 percent in Q2, as against analysts' estimate of 30-35 percent.

The Asian Paints stock ended 4.9 percent lower at Rs 3,015 apiece on BSE, the headline Sensex index dropped 0.6 percent, extending losses to a third straight day.