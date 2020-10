Paint maker Asian Paints' September quarter earnings beat analysts’ estimates on all fronts. The company reported a 1.2 percent YoY rise in Q2FY21 net profit at Rs 851.9 crore.

Revenue during the quarter rose 5.9 percent to Rs 5,350.2 crore from Rs 5,050.7 crore. The EBITDA increased 32.5 percent to Rs 1,265 crore from Rs 954.8 crore and EBITDA margin expanded by 470 bps to 23.6 percent from 18.9 percent.

The company's decorative business volume growth comes in double-digit as against a poll of 7-8 percent growth.

Here's what brokerages have to say:

Read here: Asian Paints Q2 beats estimates; net profit rises 1% to Rs 851 crore and margin improves

CLSA

Asian Paints’ 2QFY21 results stood ahead of CLSA’s expectations. Asian Paints is placed well to capitalize on the tailwind and expects to sustain volume-led growth in the medium term, it said.

“We appreciate its service focus and intent to address the home décor need of consumers which will transform Asian Paints from a paint company into a home décor company. To account for its accelerated top-line trajectory we raise our revenue estimates by 3 percent-5 percent, but factoring in its stable gross margin (versus acceleration earlier), we largely maintain our earnings estimates over FY21-23,” CLSA added.

The brokerage maintained an 'Outperform' recommendation. The target price is raised to Rs 2,285 (60x Sep 22CL earnings) from Rs 2,200.

HDFC Securities

Delivering growth along with improving profitability and untouched free cash generation during a pandemic, especially when top cities are yet to fire (70-80 percent of base quarter sales) is a testimony to Asian Paints’ distribution and product portfolio heft, said the brokerage. That said, the recovery is more than priced in at 54x Sept-22 P/E, it added.

The brokerage maintained 'Reduce' recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 1,850 per share from Rs 1,800 earlier, implying 50x Sep-22 P/E.

Yes Securities

The stock is currently trading at 51x FY23E earnings. While the stock is trading near peak multiples, we can see it sustaining at these levels given improving growth visibility and strong market share gains coupled with a sustainably higher level of margins, it said.

Strong cash accretion can drive a combination of higher dealer support, strong distribution penetration in new markets and products, higher dividends and inorganic growth. Entry into home décor would be viewed with skepticism given the not so good experience with the kitchens and bath business in the past, added the brokerage.

ICICI Securities

Asian Paints' performance was in line with ICICI Sec's estimates on the revenue front, however, the EBITDA margin and bottomline were much ahead of the expectation led by better gross margin and savings in other expenditure.

"We believe, Asian paints has recorded better than expected performance on the profitability front during Q2FY21 given the challenging demand scenario with low discretionary spends. The double-digit volume growth in the month could be on account of pent-up demand across the regions as per our dealer check, barring western markets. Asian Paints, with its robust dealer network (~60,000 +) and strong supply chain is well placed amongst competitors to gain market share," said the brokerage.

Angel Broking

Angel Broking is bullish on Asian Paints on the back of improving demand scenario and given its strong distribution and supply chain.

At 15:10 pm, the shares of Asian Paints were trading 0.95 percent higher at Rs 2120.10 apiece on the BSE.