Asian Paints Q1 Preview: Street expects strong results with 10-12% volume growth

Domestic volume growth for the company is seen between 10-12 percent, on a very high base of 37 percent during the June quarter last year. Volume growth during the March quarter, stood at 16 percent.
India's largest paints manufacturing company, Asian Paints Ltd. will be reporting its June quarter results on Tuesday and the street is anticipating a strong quarter, courtesy a cool-off in raw material prices, among other factors.
A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's operating and net profit to grow in excess of 25 percent, while revenue growth is seen in the high-single-digits.
The street is anticipating a good quarter for Asian Paints and it is likely to be due to volume-led growth instead of value-led, due to a cool-off in raw material prices. A drop in input costs is also likely to help gross margin expand by nearly 400 basis points.
Here are the key factors to watch out for:
The company had recently announced a capex plan worth Rs 2,000 crore to set up capacity for water-based paints in Madhya Pradesh. The plant is likely to have a capacity of 4 lakh kiloliters per annum and will increase the company's overall capacity by 23 percent.
Additionally, Asian Paints had also announced a Rs 7,000 crore capex for backward integration in the September quarter last year. The company has a target for the home care business to contribute 8-9 percent of overall sales, from 3-4 percent currently.
The management, after the March quarter results, had reiterated its 18-20 percent EBITDA margin guidance and had mentioned that the drop in input prices will be passed on to customers.
Shares of Asian Paints have risen 22 percent over the last three months. At current prices, the stock is trading at 66 times financial year 2024 estimated price-to-earnings.
