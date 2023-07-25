Asian Paints Q1 Results: Domestic decorative volume growth at 10.1%, sources tell CNBC-TV18

The company's domestic decorative business registered double-digit volume growth during the quarter.

India's largest paint manufacturing company, Asian Paints Ltd. reported net profit for the June quarter that was ahead of the CNBC-TV18 estimates. However, the topline turned out to be marginally below the expectations.

The company's domestic decorative business registered double-digit volume growth during the quarter. Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the figure stands at 10.1 percent, compared to expectations of 10.2 percent.

Asian Paints reported revenue growth of 6.7 percent for the June quarter at Rs 9,182.3 crore. However, the figure was marginally below the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 9,335 crore.

Other parameters like net profit, operating profit or EBITDA and EBITDA margin were above expectations of the CNBC-TV18 poll.

The company's operating profit is a beat on estimates despite an exceptional item of Rs 41 crore. During the quarter, Asian Paints revised its sick leave policy for certain class of employees. Post the change, it reversed a provision for sick leave worth Rs 40.7 crore in its consolidated balance sheet.

Gross margin expanded by 523 basis points from the same period last year, compared to expectations of a 400 basis points expansion.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit grew by over 50 percent, while EBITDA margin expanded by 500 basis points compared to the same period last year.

Asian Paints mentioned in its post-earnings release that domestic decorative business registered double-digit volume growth and relatively healthy value growth, despite a high base of the previous year. The Auto and General Industrial coating business saw double-digit revenue growth, led by growth in the protective and powder coating segment.

While the international business was supported by good deliveries from the middle east, continued macro-economic challenges and forex conditions in the Asian markets kept the portfolio growth subdued.

Business Segment Highlights:

International business sales fell by 1.4 percent to Rs 695.1 crore due to economic uncertainty, forex crisis and liquidity issue in key Asian and African markets. Sales in constant currency terms increased by 3.8 percent.

Bath fittings business saw sales drop by 28.2 percent to Rs 84.7 crore.

Kitchen business sales fell by 12 percent to Rs 96 crore. The business achieved PBDIT (Profit Before Depreciation Interest and Tax) break-even during the quarter, compared to a base-quarter loss.

White Teak and Weatherseal business sales grew by 28.4 percent to Rs 26 crore.

After falling as much as 5 percent post the earnings announcement, shares of Asian Paints are currently trading 3.6 percent lower at Rs 3,413.90.