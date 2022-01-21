Asian Paints: Margins to improve in FY23, says MD Amit Syngle

Asian Paints margins shrank by over 800 basis points, despite a 23 percent price hike. However, the company expects the margins to improve in the financial year 2023 on account of price hikes.

Asian Paints reported an 18.5 percent dip in its net profit for the third quarter of FY22 Thursday to Rs 1,031 crore year-on-year, falling short of Street expectations. However, its revenue and volume growth of about 28 and 18 percent, respectively beat the estimates . In the third quarter, its margins shrank to 18 percent, down over 800 basis points as compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year, despite a 23 percent price hike. However, management sees a better margin in the fourth quarter and FY23 on account of price hikes, the company also expects to see a better margin in the fourth quarter.

“There was a second price increase, which was taken in early December and I would say that the price increase has not really impacted demand in any way. Overall, the increase has been closer to about 23 percent in terms of what we have been able to take. By and large, what we believe is that it has kind of got us very close to the kind of inflation in terms of a 24 to 26 percent kind of inflation in terms of what we are seeing in the environment overall,” Amit Syngle, MD and CEO of Asian Paints told CNBC-TV18.

He added, "What we see is that of the price increase that we have taken in quarter three, which is close to about 15 percent, that impact will come in quarter four to shore up the margins and overall profits in a big way."

The steep inflationary trend—about 24-26 percent YoY—in raw material prices had impacted the gross margins of the business in the third quarter. Due to this, the company had to hike prices in November and December. However, Syngle said the impact of inflation will be milder going ahead.

"Margins should be good in terms of what we are looking at because I don't see the inflationary pressures which we have seen this year because this year truly has been unprecedented to that extent.”

“So I would say that we would be safe to kind of say that the band 18 to 20 would be something which would be very clear, we can expect the band can extend to even 18 to 21 percent.”

On volumes, he said, “when we look at quarter four, I think from of February and March should be pretty good given the fact that the third wave is mild and people are now resigning to the fact that is not something which is taking a real toll in terms of their overall health and so on so forth to that extent. Overall, we are still kind of looking that the quarter four should be fairly good and we are aiming for a double-digit for volume growth as we go ahead.”

The company is at a 70-75 percent capacity utilisation currently, Syngle said, adding that it may look at Capex in the next three years.

“We are at almost a capacity utilisation of about 70-75 percent kind of zone to that extent, we will look at in terms of some capacity increases, but it is not a very big kind of increase which might happen immediately in the immediate coming year. But going forward in the next three years, we will look at strong increases with respect to our overall capacities and therefore the capex.”

While growth has softened, Syngle said, the demand has continued to be even, especially from metro cities. Metro, tier 1, and tier 2 cities have grown faster than tier 3 and 4 cities, Syngle said. He expects the trend to continue going forward.