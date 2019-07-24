#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex down over 200 points, Nifty gives up 11,300 level
Asia stocks cautious on trade talks; euro under pressure
Oil prices gain on US inventory drop, Middle East tensions
Rupee opens lower at 69.08 a dollar, bond yields jump
Motilal Oswal
Home Earnings
Earnings

Asian Paints consolidated Q1 net profit rises 18%

Updated : July 24, 2019 02:54 PM IST

India's largest decorative paints company, Asian Paints reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 672.09 crore, an increase of 18 percent year-on-year (YoY).
The company’s revenue jumped to Rs 5,130.63 crore as against Rs 4,398.59 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization saw a jump of 24 percent YoY at Rs 1,229.81 crore.
Asian Paints consolidated Q1 net profit rises 18%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Asian Paints’ Q1FY20 numbers in line with expectation, says market expert Prakash Diwan

Asian Paints’ Q1FY20 numbers in line with expectation, says market expert Prakash Diwan

These 3 private banks doubled investor wealth in 5 years

These 3 private banks doubled investor wealth in 5 years

Asian Paints consolidated Q1 net profit rises 18%

Asian Paints consolidated Q1 net profit rises 18%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV