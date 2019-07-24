Earnings
Asian Paints consolidated Q1 net profit rises 18%
Updated : July 24, 2019 02:54 PM IST
India's largest decorative paints company, Asian Paints reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 672.09 crore, an increase of 18 percent year-on-year (YoY).
The company’s revenue jumped to Rs 5,130.63 crore as against Rs 4,398.59 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization saw a jump of 24 percent YoY at Rs 1,229.81 crore.
