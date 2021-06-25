Ashok Leyland reports over six-fold increase in PAT at Rs 377 cr in Q4

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has posted more than a six-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 377 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The commercial vehicle major had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58 crore in the January-March quarter of 2019-20.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,163.10
|49.95
|4.49
|JSW Steel
|700.75
|21.75
|3.20
|Hindalco
|378.95
|9.90
|2.68
|Tata Motors
|340.60
|5.95
|1.78
|SBI
|424.95
|7.75
|1.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,162.95
|49.70
|4.46
|SBI
|424.95
|7.85
|1.88
|Sun Pharma
|674.80
|10.10
|1.52
|Axis Bank
|750.00
|10.95
|1.48
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,454.10
|156.75
|1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,163.10
|49.95
|JSW Steel
|700.75
|21.75
|Hindalco
|378.95
|9.90
|Tata Motors
|340.60
|5.95
|SBI
|424.95
|7.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,162.95
|49.70
|SBI
|424.95
|7.85
|Sun Pharma
|674.80
|10.10
|Axis Bank
|750.00
|10.95
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,454.10
|156.75
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1750
|0.0150
|0.02
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5360
|0.0390
|0.04
|Pound-Rupee
|103.2790
|0.0060
|0.01
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6691
|0.0003
|0.05