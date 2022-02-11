Ashok Leyland Q3 results: Firm back in green with ​Rs 5.7 crore profit; revenue up 15%; misses estimates

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a net profit at Rs 5.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 19.4 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 12 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent YoY to Rs 5,535.2 crore from Rs 4,813.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 11.8 percent to Rs 223.9 crore in Q3 FY22 over Rs 253.8 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 4 percent in Q3 FY22 as compared to 5.3 percent in Q3FY21. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Ashok Leyland's domestic MHCV volume at 16,667 nos. grew by 15 percent over the same period last year (14,468 nos). The company’s domestic LCV volumes for Q3 FY22 was at 14,233 nos (15,991 nos) constrained by semi-conductor shortage. Export volumes (MHCV & LCV) for Q3 FY22 at 3,177 nos. was higher than Q3 FY21 by 8 percent (2,941 nos.).

During the quarter the company generated cash of Rs 415 crore which brought down the Net debt as of December 31, 2021, to Rs 2,697 crore. Debt equity as at the end of the quarter was 0.42 times.

In Q3 FY22, Ashok Leyland MHCV domestic truck and bus volumes have grown at almost twice that of the industry at 39 percent compared to the TIV growth of 20 percent. Consequently, Ashok Leyland’s MHCV market share has improved sequentially by 3.6 percent in Q3 (from 22.5 percent in Q2 to 26.1 percent in Q3).

The company plans to launch further vehicles in Q4 of the current year under the CNG range which will further strengthen Ashok Leyland’s presence in this segment. During the quarter the company launched trucks in the Multi-Axle and Tipper ranges which have been well received by customers.

The electric vehicle business under Switch continues to expand and grow. Switch UK has announced the setting up of a manufacturing plant in Spain, the ground-breaking ceremony of which was held recently.

In Q3, Switch won a 300 Electric Bus order from Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. The company had also commenced the supply of the 40 nos electric bus order from the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking.

Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, Ashok Leyland, said "The CV industry is on a recovery owing to the improvement in the macroeconomic environment and healthy demand from the end-user industries.

The MHCV segment is expected to lead the recovery in the coming months riding on the back of growth in core sectors such as construction & mining, increased capital outlay for infrastructure projects, conducive financing environment and pent up replacement demand."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Ashok Leyland ended at Rs 132.95, down by Rs 3.35, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.