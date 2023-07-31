Asahi India Glass Q1 Results | Net profit dips 3% to Rs 104 crore, revenue up 18%

Shares of Asahi India Glass Ltd ended at Rs 579.00, up by Rs 21.80, or 3.91 percent on the BSE.

Glass manufacturing firm Asahi India Glass (AIS) Ltd on Monday reported a 2.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 103.8 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Asahi India Glass posted a net profit of Rs 107 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,088.6 crore during the period under review, up 18 percent against Rs 922.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 5.5 percent to Rs 208.7 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 220.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 10.2 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 24 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

