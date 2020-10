Textile major Arvind Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.86 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.68 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter stood at Rs 1,318.95 crore against Rs 1,973.90 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago. Arvind Ltd said as a result of lockdown to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, the volumes for the current quarter and half year are impacted.