Textile firm Arvind Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.31 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, on account of lower income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 24.39 crore in April-June quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 599.28 crore. It was at Rs 1,896.45 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

As a result of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the volumes for the current quarter were impacted. Revenue from operations and profitability decreased due to COVID-19 related market volatility, the company said. "Therefore, the results for the current quarter is not comparable with the previous corresponding period results," it added.