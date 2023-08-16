Arvind Fashion sets sights on US Polo with significant Q2 investment plans

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Kulin Lalbhai, VC & Non-Executive Director of Arvind Fashions said that the company is poised to make substantial investments in US Polo during the second quarter.

In the upcoming second quarter of the fiscal year 2024, Arvind Fashions is gearing up for significant investments in its flagship brand, US Polo. They emphasized that the brand has been garnering considerable attention and is nearing the noteworthy Rs 2,000 crore milestone. This progress has positioned it as a frontrunner in the casual lifestyle sector.

Moreover, among the company’s objectives for the present year is a comprehensive revitalisation of the brand encompassing multiple facets like retail presentation, product offerings, and advertising strategies. It was indicated that there will be a marked enhancement in the visibility of US Polo, beginning in the second quarter.

He said, "In Q2, we are going to be spending heavily on our flagship brand US Polo. It’s a brand with a lot of traction. It is getting to Rs 2000 crore mark. So, it's emerging as the largest brand in the casual lifestyle space and one of our mandates this year is to re-energise it fully whether it’s the retail format, product, and advertising. So, you should expect a lot of visibility in US Polo from Q2."

Furthermore, the discussion shifted to the role of Calvin Klein (CK) in Arvind Fashion's portfolio. Lalbhai unveiled that Calvin Klein is set to play an increasingly significant role in the company's growth journey. Currently contributing 50 percent to the business, Calvin Klein's influence is expected to further expand as the company progresses.

In terms of the footwear business, Lalbhai revealed a remarkable growth trajectory. The footwear segment, operating on a substantial base, recorded a remarkable 30 percent growth. He emphasized that this segment would continue to be a pivotal driver of growth for Arvind Fashions, a testament to their ability to capture trends and meet consumer demands effectively.

