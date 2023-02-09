ArcelorMittal Q4 net income declines 93% to $261 million

The company's net income plummeted by 93.54 percent, totaling $261 million, compared to $4,045 million in the same period the previous year. This was due to a decrease in sales.

ArcelorMittal, a leading player in the global steel industry, reported a significant decline in its net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31. The company's net income plummeted by 93.54 percent, totaling $261 million, compared to $4,045 million in the same period the previous year. This was due to a decrease in sales.

Steel production fell to 13.2 million tons, a decrease from 16.5 million tons in the prior year. Steel shipments were also down, reaching only 12.6 million tons, a 19.9 percent decrease from the 15.8 million tons in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was largely due to decreased demand owing to customer destocking.

In a statement, ArcelorMittal said it has "recorded a net income in 4Q 2022 of USD 261 million compared to…USD 4,045 million for 4Q 2021. Adjusted net income was USD 1,189 million compared to USD 3,827 million for 4Q 2021."

Additionally, the company's sales were also down, reaching $16.9 billion, a 18.8 percent decrease from $20.8 billion in the same period the previous year, primarily due to lower average steel selling prices and lower steel shipment volumes.

Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, commented on the results: "Our full-year results demonstrate the benefits of our strengthened asset portfolio and the improvements we have made to our cost base in recent periods. This, alongside the mitigatory actions, we took in the second half of the year to adapt production levels and optimise energy consumption, has added resilience to our business."

Customer destocking in the second half of 2022 has peaked, hence, providing support to apparent steel consumption and steel spreads. He added that the company remains confident in executing its strategy of growth, decarbonization, and sustainable returns despite the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

The crude steel production of AMNS India in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 12.1 percent to 1.6 million tons, compared to 1.8 million tons in the same period the previous year, due to lower exports resulting from the imposition of export duties on steel exports from India in the second quarter of 2022.

Steel shipments in the fourth quarter also decreased by 8 percent to 1.6 million tons, compared to 1.7 million tons in the same period the previous year.

"EBITDA during 4Q 2022 of USD 162 million was lower as compared to USD 204 million in 3Q 2022, due to lower steel shipments and lower selling prices," it said.