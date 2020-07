Apple on Friday announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter amidst the impact COVID-19 had on the business. The tech giant posted quarterly revenue of $59.7 billion, an increase of 11 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.58, up 18 percent.

In terms of sales, international sales accounted for 60 percent of the quarter’s revenue and total net sales of $59,685 for iPhone, Mac, iPad, Wearables, Home and Accessories.

“Apple’s record June quarter was driven by double-digit growth in both Products and Services and growth in each of our geographic segments,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“In uncertain times, this performance is a testament to the important role our products play in our customers’ lives and to Apple’s relentless innovation. This is a challenging moment for our communities, and, from Apple’s new $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative to a new commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030, we’re living the principle that what we make and do should create opportunity and leave the world better than we found it.”

Apple’s earnings report comes a day after Cook testified alongside fellow tech leaders of Amazon, Facebook and Google over their dominance and allegations of monopolistic practices that could kill competition.

Speaking of the quarters’ results Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO said, “Our June quarter performance was strong evidence of Apple’s ability to innovate and execute during challenging times. The record business results drove our active installed base of devices to an all-time high in all of our geographic segments and all major product categories. We grew EPS by 18 percent and generated operating cash flow of $16.3 billion during the quarter, a June quarter record for both metrics.”

Apple’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 13, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2020.