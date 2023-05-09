English
Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit zooms 276 percent, declares dividend

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 9, 2023 8:39:13 PM IST (Published)

Total revenue increased up 12 percent in the fourth quarter. Shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd ended at Rs 381.60, up by Rs 5.35, or 1.42 percent on the BSE.

Leading tyre maker Apollo Tyres on Tuesday, May 9, reported a 276 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 427.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 113 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 6,247.3 crore during the period under review, up 12 percent against Rs 5,578.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 59.4 percent to Rs 998.4 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 626.3 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
