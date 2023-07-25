Apollo Pipes Q1 results: Net profit surges 58% to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 19%

Shares of Apollo Pipes Ltd ended at Rs 750.00, down by Rs 7.10, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.

Apollo Pipes Ltd on Tuesday reported a 58 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 13.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Apollo Pipes posted a net profit of Rs 8.8 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 260.3 crore during the period under review, up 18.9 percent against Rs 218.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 30.3 percent to Rs 26.2 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 20.1 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 10.1 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 9.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

During the quarter, the company's sales volume grew by 47 percent year-on-year to 21,219 tonne from 14,406 tonne.

Sameer Gupta, chairman cum managing director, Apollo Pipes, "We continue to make strong inroads across cPVC, HDPE pipe, and value-added product segment. Moving on to the operational front, the management continues to keep a strong focus on value-added products on the building products side, which continue to gain traction."

Shares of Apollo Pipes Ltd ended at Rs 750.00, down by Rs 7.10, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.