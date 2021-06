Apollo Hospitals will be reporting its Q4FY21 results tomorrow. The street expects a growth of nearly 3 percent, and margins improvement to 14-15 percent as against 13 percent. Profit is expected to come at Rs 130 crore. Sales are expected to remain flat or rise marginally on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

