Apollo Hospitals Q4 Preview: Most expensive hospital stock may see margin contraction, Apollo HealthCo performance key

Among the key factors to watch out for in Apollo's earnings will be the performance of its Omnichannel arm Apollo HealthCo.

Apollo Hospitals, the most expensive hospital stock among peers will be the last of the Nifty 50 names to report its March quarter earnings on Tuesday, May 30. While the company's profitability may be aided by a low base, margin may see some contraction on a year-on-year basis.

A CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting revenue to grow in excess of 20 percent, while operating profit may grow in double digits.

Among the key factors to watch out for in Apollo's earnings will be the performance of its Omnichannel arm Apollo HealthCo. The December quarter had seen a drag on the hospital chain's operating performance due to the highest-ever quarterly investment that it made in Apollo 24/7. The investment dragged the company's margin to 11.9 percent, compared to a 12.5 percent estimate.

Apollo HealthCo had reported a net loss of Rs 63 crore in the December quarter, while costs for Apollo 24/7 stood at Rs 202.4 crore.

The company had guided that it is on track to deliver gross merchandise value of Rs 1,600 crore in financial year 2023, while also projected HealthCo to break even by Q4 of financial year 2024. Commentary on both these aspects will be keenly watched by the street.

For Apollo 24/7, the management said that they are well capitalised for the next six months, and as a result, margin may remain flat sequentially and decline year-on-year due to spends on this enterprise.

Among other factors to watch would be the occupancy levels, which are likely to remain at 64 percent versus 65 percent in December, while average revenue per operating beds will remain flat sequentially.

Other Key Factors:

- Pharmacy business to be aided by store addition and sales from current stores. Over 30 percent growth is anticipated from this division

- Pick up in Apollo diagnostic and retail health business, which saw flat revenue growth in the December quarter

- Commentary on margin, guidance on Apollo 24/7, fund raising plans, break even timeline