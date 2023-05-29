Apollo Hospitals Q4 Preview: Most expensive hospital stock may see margin contraction, Apollo HealthCo performance key

Among the key factors to watch out for in Apollo's earnings will be the performance of its Omnichannel arm Apollo HealthCo.
Among the key factors to watch out for in Apollo's earnings will be the performance of its Omnichannel arm Apollo HealthCo. The December quarter had seen a drag on the hospital chain's operating performance due to the highest-ever quarterly investment that it made in Apollo 24/7. The investment dragged the company's margin to 11.9 percent, compared to a 12.5 percent estimate.
Apollo HealthCo had reported a net loss of Rs 63 crore in the December quarter, while costs for Apollo 24/7 stood at Rs 202.4 crore.
Shares of Apollo Hospitals have gained 4.5 percent so far this year. The stock is most expensive among hospital chains, trading at 23.5 times financial year 2024 enterprise value to EBITDA.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Nifty Bank hits a record high - Here's what lies ahead for the index
May 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The Untold: Generics vs Branded Generics—here’s how India’s drug price ‘control’ kills the patient
May 29, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
World View: G20 energy transition meet— the critical role of natural gas in India's adaptation
May 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: Politics, not economics, may explain demonetisation and 2000-Rupee withdrawal better
May 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read