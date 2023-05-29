Apollo Hospitals Q4 Preview: Most expensive hospital stock may see margin contraction, Apollo HealthCo performance key

2 Min(s) Read
Apollo Hospitals, the most expensive hospital stock among peers will be the last of the Nifty 50 names to report its March quarter earnings on Tuesday, May 30. While the company's profitability may be aided by a low base, margin may see some contraction on a year-on-year basis.
A CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting revenue to grow in excess of 20 percent, while operating profit may grow in double digits.
Among the key factors to watch out for in Apollo's earnings will be the performance of its Omnichannel arm Apollo HealthCo. The December quarter had seen a drag on the hospital chain's operating performance due to the highest-ever quarterly investment that it made in Apollo 24/7. The investment dragged the company's margin to 11.9 percent, compared to a 12.5 percent estimate.