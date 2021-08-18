API-platform Postman’s valuation shoots to $5.6 billion in Series D fundraise

Postman, an application programming interface (API) platform, has secured $225 million in a Series D funding round at a valuation of $5.6 billion. That’s close to 3x jump since the previous fundraise at a valuation of $2 billion last June.

It is now the most-valued Indian SaaS (Software As A Service) platform after BrowserStack, which carries a valuation of $4 billion.

The funding comes at a time when Indian SaaS startups are coming to the fore. After Mu Sigma turned unicorn in 2013, only five SaaS startups entered the club until 2020. This year alone, there are four entrants - Innovaccer, ChargeBee, BrowserStack and MindTickle.

Postman turned unicorn – startups with valuation of $1 billion or more – in 2020. The current funding round was led by Insight Partners, Coatue, Battery Ventures, and BOND with participation from existing investors CRV and Nexus Venture Partners. DoorDash Product Leader Gokul Rajaram and Freshworks Founder Girish Mathrubootham joined as individual investors.

The company has now raised more than $430 million across four rounds.

The fresh capital will be used to expand its teams and invest in the API ecosystem across the globe.

“APIs have quickly become the fundamental building blocks of software used by developers in every industry, in every country across the globe—and Postman has firmly established itself as the preferred platform for developers,” said Jeff Horing, Managing Director, Insight Partners.

Founded by Abhinav Asthana, Ankit Sobti and Abhijit Kane in 2014, Postman’s API platform helps developers build new applications faster, modernize legacy architectures, and scale business processes. The platform is used by more than 17 million users and 500,000 organizations, including Salesforce, Cisco, PayPal, and Microsoft.

Earlier this month, Postman announced that it became the largest API hub in the world with more than 75,000 APIs shared on the network.

“We are thrilled to have the support of our community and customers who continue to propel us forward, and this new round of funding will help Postman dramatically increase the speed of that forward motion. We’re committed to helping developers who are building the future with APIs,” said Abhinav Asthana, Co-founder & CEO, Postman.

Since the beginning of 2020, the company has more than doubled its headcount while adding new customers to its customer base, which includes 98 percent of the Fortune 500 enterprises.