Anupam Rasayan Q2: Company at advanced stage to introduce molecule in electronic chemical segment

The specialty chemicals manufacturing company reported good earnings for the September-ended quarter with strong gross margin expansion.

“We have signed two Letters of Intent (LoI) -- one with a Japanese company and the other a European company,” Malkani said.

“Out of these two, one is an existing product and the other is for a new product. The new product is expected to commercialise from Q1FY23. This, particularly, will be in the telecommunication sector,” Malkani said.

However, he said, he will not be able to give details of the products due to a confidentiality agreement with the customer.

