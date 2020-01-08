#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Another muted quarter? Motilal Oswal tells you where to invest in its model portfolio

Updated : January 08, 2020 02:30 PM IST

The upcoming earnings report season will likely mark one more quarter of muted earnings, said Motilal Oswal in a Q3 earnings preview report.
In its model portfolio construction is premised on earnings visibility, balancesheet/cash flow comfort and market leadership position.
It also maintains a positive stance on financials, consumption, IT and telecom, and underweight stance on commodities (metals, oil & gas).
