Angel One Q3 Result: Topline growth stagnates, revenue per client falls

The number of orders processed by Angel One declined compared to the September quarter.
During the quarter, the number of orders placed on the platform declined 2 percent to 22.6 crore from 23 crore orders in the previous quarter.
Gross Client addition fell below 10 lakhs during the quarter, falling to 9.88 lakh compared to 11.78 lakh in September. Client additions declined 16 percent.
Angel One also announced that the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 9.60 per equity share of Rs 10 each as a third interim dividend, equivalent to 35 percent of consolidated profit after tax, for the quarter.
After the earnings announcement, shares of Angel One were trading flat at Rs 1,319 apiece, up 0.3 percent from their previous close.