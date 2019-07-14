Business
Analysis: 5 big takeaways from Infosys Q1FY20 earnings
Updated : July 14, 2019 04:56 PM IST
India’s second-biggest software services company is betting on robust demand from customers for its new-age digital services such as cloud, data and analytics.
Infosys reported dollar revenue growth of 2.3 percent quarter on quarter and of 2.8 percent on constant currency growth basis, higher than what its competitor TCS reported.
The capital return program was another key positive along with the strength in digital growth at 41.2 percent year-on-year.
