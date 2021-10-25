Ami Organics Q2FY22 earnings: Order book robust, says management; margin pressure due to new acquisition

Ami Organics tanked in trade after it posted a mixed Q2 earnings. The company reported a healthy revenue but margin contracted due to higher costs.Abhishek Patel, CFO of the company, spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the earnings fineprint.

On margins, he said, “We have successfully executed our business plan till H1 FY22 wherein our existing organics unit one business is growing at a CAGR of more than 25 percent as per plan. Even margin has improved at EBITDA level marginally. But the pressure is coming from our acquired business unit, which we acquired from Gujarat Organics limited, and that was envisaged also. As per plan our revenue is expected to be stable from those acquired units.”

On orderbook, patel said, “On the revenue side, our orderbook has been quite robust over the years. There can be short-term opportunity, but in long-term the business sustainability comes from our product pipeline, our efficiency, our operations, and our facility. So there we do not see any kind of short-term improvement in our revenue because of those China issues as of now.”

With regards to growth in topline, he said, “On the topline side, we are expected to grow CAGR of 25 percent on our organic business, which is in line in H1 of FY22. On the other side, inorganic acquisition side we are expecting the revenue to be stable, but the margin improvement will be there surely in the double digit for full year FY22.”