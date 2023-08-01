Ambuja Cements Q1 preview | CNBC-TV18 poll predicts 11% top-line growth; EBITDA set to rise over 30%

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the top-line growth is anticipated to be around 11 percent. The EBITDA number is expected to increase significantly on a low base, by more than 30 percent, resulting in expanded margins.

Ambuja Cements is will report its Q1 FY24 earnings on Wednesday (August 2), and this time the focus will be on the standalone numbers, as the consolidated numbers will also include ACC's figures.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the top-line growth is anticipated to be around 11 percent. The EBITDA number is expected to increase significantly on a low base, by more than 30 percent, resulting in expanded margins.

However, it's important to note that the profit after tax (PAT) might show a substantial decline due to a higher component of other income in the base quarter. If we strip that out, the overall performance is expected to be impressive.

One of the key factors to watch is the volume, which is projected to increase by approximately 15 percent. Although there is a wide range between 8 million and 9 million tonnes, we have estimated it at around 8.5 million tons.

The first half of the quarter witnessed good demand, which has positively impacted the company. However, realisations are expected to be soft, down by 3 to 4 percent on a yearly basis.

Margins are likely to expand due to operating leverage, lower input costs like pet coke and coal prices, and reduced unitary costs resulting from the shutdown of Ambuja Cements' Himachal Pradesh unit in the previous quarter. With operations restarted, the current quarter is expected to benefit.

Management commentary will play a crucial role in understanding the company's plans ahead, potential demand expansion, and any hints of a possible merger in the future.