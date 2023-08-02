Ambuja Cement profit dips to Rs 645 crore for June quarter, meets estimates

Ambuja Cement Q1 result: The cement maker standalone net profit declined 38 percent YoY to Rs 645 crore for the April to June 2023 quarter, while its revenue rose to Rs 4,729.7 crore.

Cement maker Ambuja Cement recorded a standalone net profit of Rs 645 crore for the April to June 2023 quarter, as against CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 639 crore, the firm’s financial results showed on August 2. This, however, is 38 percent lower than Rs 1,052 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The Adani Group-owned cement maker recorded a revenue of Rs 4,729.7 crore, a jump of 18.4 percent on a year-on-year basis. Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 had expected the top line growth to be around 11 percent.

It's important to note, as analysts had earlier pointed out , the profit after tax (PAT) could witness a substantial decline due to a higher component of other income in the base quarter. If that is kept aside, the overall performance was expected to be impressive as the results show. The firm has exceeded expectations on all fronts, apart from profit and margin.

Ambuja Cement’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in 38 percent higher on a year-on-year basis at Rs 948.8 crore. Ambuja Cement’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in 38 percent higher on a year-on-year basis at Rs 948.8 crore. Margin, meanwhile, rose to 20.1 percent for the June ended quarter.

Analysts had earlier said that margins would expand due to operating leverage, lower input costs like pet coke and coal prices, and reduced unitary costs resulting from the shutdown of Ambuja Cements' Himachal Pradesh unit in the previous quarter. With operations restarted, the current quarter was expected to benefit.

Ambuja Cement’s total sales volumes came in at 9.1 mt versus poll prediction of 8.5 mt. This 23 percent higher than the sales in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements, said “Along with the strong demand for our premium cement products, growth was fueled by our various competences in operational excellence, supply chain management, and sales and marketing excellence.”

He highlighted that the firm's synergies with the Adani Group companies are lowering input costs, which is boosting EBITDA growth.

It must be noted that Ambuja Cement’s consolidated numbers also include ACC's figures as the two were acquired by Adani group last year.