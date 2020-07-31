Earnings Amazon records profit in international business; indicates more hiring in India Updated : July 31, 2020 08:08 AM IST This is the first such quarterly profit globally in the last several years. Amazon's overall net sales increased 40 percent to $88.9 billion in the second quarter, compared with $63.4 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply