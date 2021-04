Textile firm Alok Industries on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 500.11 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had reported net profit of Rs 1,790.87 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,478.63 crore, up 95.04 percent, as against Rs 758.11 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago, Alok Industries said in a regulatory filing. The company reported exceptional gain of Rs 2,052.55 crore in January-March 2020, on account of debt resolution plan.