Alibaba exceeds earnings expectations with 14% revenue growth in Q1

Alibaba's performance in the June quarter surpassed expectations set by Refinitiv consensus estimates. The company's revenue stood at 234.16 billion Chinese yuan ($32.29 billion), surpassing the expected 224.92 billion yuan and marking a significant 14 percent growth from the previous year.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba on Thursday (August 10) reported a 14 percent year-on-year revenue growth for the quarter ending on June 30. This positive performance prompted a more than 2.5 percent rise in Alibaba's US-traded shares during pre-market trading.

Additionally, the net income attributable to ordinary shareholders experienced a noteworthy surge, reaching 34.33 billion Chinese yuan, a notable increase from the projected 28.66 billion yuan. This indicates an impressive 51 percent year-on-year expansion.

Alibaba's numbers have been influenced by the fluctuating Chinese economy, which displayed a mixed performance after the nation eased its stringent pandemic controls in December. While investors expected a robust recovery, the demand from domestic consumers remained subdued.

To adapt to changing dynamics, Alibaba announced a restructuring in March , dividing the company into six distinct business groups. This restructuring empowers certain groups to seek external funding and consider going public. Notably, Alibaba has already expressed its intention to make its cloud computing division public.

As part of this transformative phase, the current CEO and Chairman, Daniel Zhang, will be stepping down from his role in September. However, Zhang will continue to lead Alibaba's cloud computing division, guiding it toward a public listing.

Taking over the CEO position will be Alibaba veteran Eddie Wu, ensuring a seamless leadership transition. Simultaneously, Joe Tsai will assume the role of chairman, marking a significant change in the company's top leadership, as disclosed in June.