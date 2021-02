Bharti Airtel on Wednesday posted a net profit of Rs 854 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, compared to Rs 1,035 crore loss a year ago, on the back of improved realisations and the strong customer addition.

Airtel logged its highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenue of Rs 26,518 crore in Q3 FY21, up 24.2 per cent over the year-ago period.

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) - a key metric for telecom companies - jumped to Rs 166 from Rs 135 in Q3 FY20.