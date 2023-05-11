Airtel Africa reports slight drop in Q4 net; higher all-round usage boosts ARPU 7.4%

The total customer base of Bharti Airtel's African arm grew by 9 percent to 140 million, as the penetration of mobile data and mobile money services continued to rise. Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd ended at Rs 788.70, down by Rs 7.35, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel said its African arm Airtel Africa on Thursday, May 11, posted a 0.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at $750 million for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to a higher foreign exchange and derivative losses of $245 million.

Customer Base

The total customer base grew by 9 percent to 140 million, as the penetration of mobile data and mobile money services continued to rise, driving a 16.9 percent increase in data customers to 54.6 million and a 20.4 percent increase in mobile money customers to 31.5 million.

ARPU

The constant currency ARPU (average revenue per user) growth of 7.4 percent was largely driven by increased usage across voice, data, and mobile money. Mobile money transaction value increased by 41.3 percent, with Q4 2023 annualised transaction value exceeding $102 billion in constant currency.

Revenue

Revenue in reported currency grew by 11.5 percent with constant currency revenue growth of 17.6 percent partially offset by currency devaluation. The slowdown in revenue growth from the previous year was due to a loss of tower-sharing revenues following the sale of towers in Madagascar, Malawi, and Tanzania in the second half of the year and NIN-related barring of voice services in Nigeria

Net finance costs

The company's net finance costs increased by $320 million, largely due to higher foreign exchange and derivative losses of $245 million.

This increase mainly comprised a $67 million loss on derivatives and higher foreign exchange losses arising from the revaluation of balance sheet liabilities (a loss of $82 million on devaluation of the Nigerian naira, and other devaluation losses of $96 million mainly arising from the Kenyan and Ugandan shilling, Malawian and Zambian kwacha).

EPS

Earnings per share (EPS) before exceptional items was 13.6 cents, a reduction of 15 percent largely because of higher foreign exchange and derivative losses of $245 million, the company said.

Basic EPS, at 17.7 cents, was up by 5.2 percent due to higher operating profits and exceptional items gained on deferred tax credit recognition in Kenya, the DRC, and Tanzania partially offset by higher foreign exchange and derivative losses. EPS before exceptional items and excluding foreign exchange and derivative losses increased by 13.4 percent.

Total tax charges were lower by $185 million mainly due to the recognition of a deferred tax credit of $117 million in Kenya, $25 million in the DRC, and $19 million in Tanzania.

Non-controlling interests were down $37 million due to the buyback of minorities in Nigeria and lower minority allocation charges in Tanzania, partially offset by the increase in Airtel Money minority shareholdings.

Net cash

Net cash generated from operating activities was $2,208 million, up by 9.8 percent largely driven by higher operating profit, which was partially offset by higher tax payments on the increased local profits and withholding tax on dividends by subsidiaries.

Dividend

The board has recommended a final dividend of 3.27 cents per share, making the total dividend at 5.45 cents per share for FY23, an increase of 9 percent.

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd ended at Rs 788.70, down by Rs 7.35, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.