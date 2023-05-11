English
Airtel Africa reports slight drop in Q4 net; higher all-round usage boosts ARPU 7.4%

By CNBC-TV18 May 11, 2023 5:24:58 PM IST (Published)

The total customer base of Bharti Airtel's African arm grew by 9 percent to 140 million, as the penetration of mobile data and mobile money services continued to rise. Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd ended at Rs 788.70, down by Rs 7.35, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel said its African arm Airtel Africa on Thursday, May 11, posted a 0.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at $750 million for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to a higher foreign exchange and derivative losses of $245 million.

Customer Base
The total customer base grew by 9 percent to 140 million, as the penetration of mobile data and mobile money services continued to rise, driving a 16.9 percent increase in data customers to 54.6 million and a 20.4 percent increase in mobile money customers to 31.5 million.
ARPU
The constant currency ARPU (average revenue per user) growth of 7.4 percent was largely driven by increased usage across voice, data, and mobile money. Mobile money transaction value increased by 41.3 percent, with Q4 2023 annualised transaction value exceeding $102 billion in constant currency.
