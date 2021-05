Airbnb reported Thursday that its first-quarter loss more than tripled, to USD 1.17 billion, as travel remained depressed by the pandemic, but revenue topped the same period in 2019. The home-sharing business said in a letter to shareholders that travel is starting to return, and we expect a travel rebound unlike anything we have seen before.

Still, Airbnb expressed concern about travel restrictions and lockdowns in Europe, a key market for summer rentals. The San Francisco-based company said it is too early to predict whether the pace of the travel recovery will continue in the second half of the year.

Pandemic-related restrictions are cutting into Airbnb revenue, particularly in Europe. The company has seen growing demand for travel in the US, however, with particular interest in rentals in beach and mountain locations.

Airbnb’s first-quarter results were hurt by losses related to debt repayment and an adjustment in the value of warrants issued in connection with a loan. Wall Street expected an adjusted loss of USD 1.07 per share, according to a FactSet survey of 27 analysts.

Airbnb’s revenue rose 5 percent from a year ago and 6 percent over the same quarter in 2019, to USD 887 million. That topped the analysts’ forecast of USD 721 million.

Airbnb released the results after a day in which the shares fell 3.2 percent in regular trading. They were little changed after an hour of extended trading.