Air India's net loss narrows in April-December period helped by debt transfer, aircraft recovery
Updated : January 24, 2020 01:28 PM IST
Air India was able to narrow its operating loss to Rs 1,040 crore during the 9-month period as compared to Rs 1,960 crore in the same period last year.
The airline has also posted better operating performance, with EBITDA turning positive at Rs 460 crore as compared to negative EBITDA figures last year.
