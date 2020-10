FMCG major, Marico Ltd on Wednesday reported 7.90 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by robust volume growth in domestic business and a stable performance overseas.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 253 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO of the company discussed the company's second quarter performance. He also gave outlook on margins.

Gupta said, “We had a steady growth in July, August, September, and in October trend continues.

Giving his outlook on margins he said, “Our endeavour will be to deliver a 20 percent operating margin for the full year and to maximise volume growth and market share.”