AGI Greenpac posts growth amidst furnace shutdown and acquisition prospects

AGI Greenpac reported positive earnings for the April-June quarter maintaining its growth trajectory despite challenges such as a furnace shutdown and others.

The company, which stands as the foremost packaging products company in India, is specialised in the production and distribution of diverse packaging solutions. Its products include glass containers and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, along with an assortment of product security caps and closures.

Sandeep Sikka, Group CFO of AGI Greenpac, said in an interview with CNBC-TV18, that the company has demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience despite the furnace shutdown.

He said, “We are holding on to the margins, market demand is good and we were able to maintain a growth of around 8 percent despite the furnace shutdown.”

However, it's worth to note that a few furnaces are operating beyond their maximum capacity, reflecting AGI Greenpac's commitment to meeting the market demand and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of its products.

An important development on AGI Greenpac's horizon is the pending acquisition matter of Hindustan National Glass at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The acquisition holds promising prospects for the company's growth and expansion. While the process has been underway, the CFO expressed optimism that the acquisition should be completed within the next 3-4 months.

The pending acquisition further underlines AGI Greenpac's determination to strengthen its market position and diversify its offerings. The consolidation of Hindustan National Glass into AGI Greenpac's portfolio is expected to unlock new opportunities and synergies, benefiting both the companies and their stakeholders.

