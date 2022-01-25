After festive season boost, expect credit card spends to continue: SBI Card

SBI Cards and Payment Services posted its Q3 numbers. To discuss the numbers, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, of the company.

SBI Cards and Payment Services posted its Q3 numbers. The company reported an 84 percent jump in net profit at Rs 386 crore for the December quarter of 2021. The pure-play credit card issuer, promoted by the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), had posted a net profit of Rs 210 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenues of the company rose 24 percent to Rs 3,140 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,540 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

On the other key metrics, the company witnessed 10 percent growth in new accounts volume at 10,08,000 as against 9,18,000 in the year-ago quarter. Card-in-force grew 15 percent to 1.32 crore and total spends surged 47 percent to Rs 55,397 crore.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card, shared his insights on the company’s Q3 performance and its outlook.

Amara is of the view that festive season drove growth in Q3FY22. He believes continuing fall in credit cost is what helped net profit in Q3. He hopes that credit costs will decline further, going ahead.

He said, “Q3 has been a good quarter. All the key business matrices improved for the company and this has also helped us in absorbing the elevated cost, particularly spend based cost that we incurred during Q3 and still end the operating profit with a positive growth. The continuing decline in credit cost helps us in improving the net profit further.”

He highlighted that spends per card improved by 30 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. He expects robustness in credit card spends to continue.

“The third wave (Omicron) etc., the impact has been limited particularly the point of sale in some locations has been impacted but partly it has been compensated by an uptick in online spend. One constant factor we have seen is that whenever the external situation improves, demand comes back in a very strong way; we have seen in Q2, Q3, and Q4 should be no different in that aspect. So we hope that this momentum will continue,” Amara said.

He explained that historically, Q3 has always been robust. Going ahead, in Q4, he expects spends growth to be slightly lower than Q3. According to him, the company will be eyeing a sustainable trend in spends, going ahead.

