After a muted April, Raymond expects momentum to pick in May

By Mangalam Maloo   | Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair  May 10, 2023 2:33 PM IST (Published)
Raymond is in a strong position and is poised for growth in the years to come. While the company may face some challenges in the near term, its long-term outlook appears to be positive. As always, investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the company performs in the coming months and years.

Diversified group Raymond Ltd is expecting mid-teen growth over the next 3-5 years. However, Amit Agarwal, the Group CFO of Raymond noted that April has been a muted month for Raymond. Despite the slow start to the year, Agarwal expressed optimism about the future. He stated that Raymond should see momentum picking up in May and beyond.

“We are looking forward, over the next three-five years, in terms of a lifestyle business, mid-teen growth and excess of 20 percent growth in terms of real estate business,” he said.
“So far April has been a little muted but in the next week or so, we expect a good momentum picking up as there are a good number of weddings in the month of May as well as in early June. We are expecting some pick up in the demand in these two months,” he added.
According to Agarwal, Raymond is anticipating a continuation of the booking momentum it has experienced in recent months. This is good news for the company, as it indicates a strong demand for its products and services.
Company, on Tuesday, May 9, reported a 26.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 194.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 263.3 crore.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,150.2 crore, up 9.8 percent against Rs 1,958.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
One factor that could contribute to Raymond's growth is the upcoming listing of two net debt-free companies. According to Agarwal, these companies will bring in additional revenue and help Raymond continue to build its business.
Furthermore, Raymond will have Rs 1,500 crore net cash available, which is a significant amount of money that can be used to fuel growth and expansion. With this cash on hand, the company is well-positioned to make strategic investments that can help it stay ahead of its competitors and continue to grow its market share.
Shares of Raymond Ltd have remained flat in the last week and gained more than 20 percent in the past month.
