Affle India sees growth across categories in Q2, expects 25% EBITDA margin in 2 years

Affle India reported its Q2FY22 earnings, Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of the company discussed the earnings fineprint. Sohum expects EBITDA margin of 25% going ahead. He also said that the company saw growth across verticals, categories in Q2.

“We are playing on the front foot, we are investing in teams and global presence and growing on a very broad basis across industry verticals, across geographies and very bullish and confident that our team is in very good spirit,” he said.

The company reported 19 percent margin for Q2FY22. He expects margin efficiencies to continue going forward.

“Margins originally for our business, at least for EBITDA has been around 25 percent consistently, and we are an asset-light scalable tech internet platform. So there will be margin efficiencies as we scale. One of the reasons for our scale has also been the recent acquisition of Jampp, which is a lower margin business. In combination together, we have been able to grow their business as well as profitability. So overall, we should expand back in the next two years or so to 25 percent of EBITDA range overtime, once we bring higher profitability on the Jampp business,” he mentioned.

Affle India has a very strong and sensible balance sheet with very little borrowings, good amount of cash.

“The profits are increasing, most of the profits are getting translated into cash flows from operations. So we have a very fundamentally sound, financially fundamental, bottomline sensible business,” he explained.

The company has been pro-acquisitions all along and will continue to be in the long-term, he noted.

