Affle India expects to beat industry growth rate; increases digital budget

Affle India has been witnessing strong growth on a year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. The company is also seeing a steady user conversion metric as well. The technology company reported good earnings for the June-ended quarter. Revenue is up 70 percent but the margin has seen a slight contraction. The company is hopeful of beating the average growth rate, Anuj Khanna Sohum, CMD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

Khanna said, “In this quarter (Q1), we achieved our highest revenue to date, the highest number of conversions with consumers around the world till date and at the highest rate; also we have ended our balance sheet with the highest cash in hand position. So, clearly, with a forward-looking view on sustainable growth and our focus on the Affle 2.0 strategy anchored on emerging markets, we are very hopeful and reasonably grounded in our plans to deliver higher than the industry average growth rate sustainably.”

On increasing digital budget trend, he said, “The consumers are on digital, the advertisers have no choice but to park most of their budgets on digital and we are seeing a significant systematic multiyear trend of shifting the budgets to digital increasingly.”

On CAGR, he shared, “If you see our Q1 average CAGR growth, we have beaten that comprehensively. We used to do about 41 percent CAGR growth in Q1 and in this quarter, we have beaten that comprehensively. So I am very bullish that the trends will continue to support us because the industry itself, across emerging markets, is on a strong growth trajectory.”

