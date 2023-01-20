Ather Industries expects margin to improve going forward - shares end higher

50 percent of the Aether Industries' topline comes from large scale manufacturing.
Buy / Sell Aether Ind share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Credit card charges and penalties you should be aware of
Jan 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tax saving fixed deposit — Interest rates offered by key banks and investment details
Jan 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Republic Day celebrations to kick-off with first ever Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival – all you need to know
Jan 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Digital Economy — Preventing eKYC-led data breaches in a fast paced digital ecosystem
Jan 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Domestic sales accounted for 30 percent of the overall topline.
The company's exports accounted for 70 percent, which include exports to SEZ and EOU units in India and Domestic Sales accounted for 30 percent of the total sales turnover. Exports outside India accounted for 31 percent of the total revenue from operations for the first nine months of the year.
Ather Industries earlier this week announced the commercialisation of a manufacturing site in Gujarat's Surat for producing speciality chemicals. The company is expected to spend Rs 190 crore capital on this unit. Of the total planned expenditure, Rs 163 crore will be used from the initial public offering that concluded in June last year and the remaining will be funded from internal accruals.
Shares of Aether Industries ended 2.4 percent higher at Rs 895.